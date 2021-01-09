Nine days into 2021 and Derby County were forced to field a patched-up Rams outfit of U-18s and U-23s in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chorley.

The decision to do that was taken out of their hands due to Covid protocols. Exposure, and the need to isolate, meant that the entire first-team was unavailable.

That’s happened in front of the scenes but there are also things happening behind the scenes that are bubbling away.

Takeovers and take home – background issues

The wage issue

One issue that arose at the end of 2020 was the issue of wages. The Telegraph’s John Percy and Mike McGrath wrote about this at the end of last year.

The reason given for this was a delay in the processes of the sale of the club between Mel Morris to Derventio Holdings, a company owned by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Neheyan.

Percy and McGrath wrote at the time that the Rams “have failed to pay their players on time for December.” They also added that players and staff had been assured this would be caught up with when the takeover was completed.

The takeover issue

Percy and McGrath’s Telegraph article also indicated that the paper had seen a letter from Derby chief executive Stephen Pearce. The contents of this letter included:

“We have been assured by Derventio that the closing funds have been remitted, but as at this morning, they had not arrived in their lawyer’s client account. As soon as they arrive, the transaction will close and we will process any outstanding payroll amounts immediately.”

The Derby Telegraph’s Steve Nicholson, in his tweets, presents a view on both these aspects going on behind the Derby scenes.

Nicholson’s tweets – doubled confirmation

In the aftermath of Derby County’s FA Cup exit, Nicholson tweeted the following:

To answer the question fans have been asking all week about the takeover, it is still on, I understand. #DCFC — Steve Nicholson (@SNicholsonDT) January 9, 2021

The above shows that Nicholson, a reporter with his Derby County ear to the ground, does see that the takeover is still on the agenda.

It also brought other questions from fans – including this one:

No, I understand — Steve Nicholson (@SNicholsonDT) January 9, 2021

Nicholson’s double ‘confirmation’ is that the takeover, slow as it is, is still in progress. Linked to that, the players apparently haven’t been paid yet – something that the letter seen by The Telegraph’s Percy and McGrath said was dependent on a takeover.

The tweets do, at least, add a degree of confirmation that both issues are still bubbling in the background at Pride Park.

What will happen first: the close of the January window or Derby County takeover?