Sheffield Wednesday beat Exeter City 2-0 in the FA Cup today, as they progress to the Fourth Round.

Goals form Adam Reach and Callum Paterson either side of half-time secured the win on the South Coast. Sheffield Wednesday travelled down to Exeter on the back of four games unbeaten in the Championship, having won their last three in all competitions.

It was a trademark goal from Reach, with Paterson capping reaping the rewards of some fantastic play by 19-year-old Liam Shaw. After the game today, Paterson posted these messages on Twitter:

3 in 3 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ great performance by the troops tonight. Congrats to the boys on their debuts 👏🏻 @lixm.shaw 😍😍 https://t.co/XCjbM2yDom — Callum Paterson (@Callump7) January 9, 2021

Paterson has been on the score-sheet in each of the last three wins for Wednesday. Joining from Cardiff City in the summer, his purchase proved odd in the opening few games of the season – Garry Monk wasn’t sure how to best utilise him, whilst Tony Pulis would come in and deem him ‘not’ to be a striker.

He had a torrid run-up to January and his misery peaked when Sheffield Wednesday were beaten at home to Barnsley last month. The defeat marked a seventh game without a win for Pulis and yet another misfire at Hillsborough, with Paterson taking the brunt of fans’ online anger that day.

Paterson just smashed a seat there as he got subbed. Its the first thing hes hit all day #swfc — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) December 12, 2020

What an idiot, Paterson has another poor game and he gets subbed off with 5 minutes to go and punches a chair and breaks it! #swfc — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) December 12, 2020

But with Pulis having departed, Neil Thompson has stepped in on a temporary basis and has steadied the ship. Dejphon Chansiri will no doubt appoint a permanent successor to Pulis this month but fans will hope that whoever comes in, can keep this current momentum and keep Paterson firing.

He was inconsistent for Cardiff. The 26-year-old always has a goal in him though and on his day he can be truly unplayable. Just six places ahead of Wednesday in 21st lie Cardiff City in 15th – the Bluebirds are seemingly missing that extra outlet this season and after seeing Paterson score today, these Cardiff fans were left ruing his summer sale:

Callum Paterson scores again, why oh why did we sell him — gill samuel (@gillsam27) January 9, 2021

Callum Paterson scores again. So glad that we sold him for £4. What a deal we had there @CardiffCityFC 🤨 shambles. — Ross Fowler (@RossCCFC1988) January 9, 2021

Paterson though maintains his and Wednesday’s perfect start to 2021 – they’ve won both their games this year and without conceding. Up next for them is a trip to Coventry City in the Championship in what is another huge game at the bottom of the table, but Wednesday and Paterson will travel full of confidence.

See how these Sheffield Wednesday fans rated Paterson’s performance today:

Pulis said he wasn't a forward! — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) January 9, 2021

Not a striker according to Pulis! 🥸 — Ashley Beighton (@Ash051988) January 9, 2021

No-one deadlier in the 6 yard box ! — DunsbyOwl (@Dunsbyowl) January 9, 2021