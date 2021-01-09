Josh King scored twice and assisted one as he inspired Bournemouth to a 4-1 win at home to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup.

The Norway international scored 48 Premier League goals during Bournemouth’s time in the top flight. Upon relegation, several of their players were linked with returns to the Premier League and King was one of them.

Both Manchester United and West Ham wold show an interest. Bournemouth would reject incoming bids from both sides though, fending off interest from PSG and rejecting a further bid from Torino as well.

King remained on the South Coast and he’s struggled in the Championship – he’s so far made eight Championship appearances without scoring, but he got off the mark today in what was a strong showing v Oldham.

Bournemouth progress into the next round of the FA Cup, but King looks as though he could soon be moving on – and Bournemouth fans know it.

Is this Josh King's final performance in a Cherries shirt? Is it a power move by Tindall to make sure he is cup tied for any new team?#afcb #afcbournemouth #FACup #BOUOLD — AFC Bournemouth Blog (@AfcbBlogger) January 9, 2021

GOAL #AFCB Josh King finally gets his goal with a free header in the box after some decent movement to find space. Celebration suggests may be last goal for the club #oafc — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) January 9, 2021

Really good displays from our youngsters there… nice to see King get a couple as well! Maybe his last goals for Bournemouth? 😢🍒 #afcb — Juron (@Juron24) January 9, 2021

West Ham are said to be eyeing King as a potential replacement for Sebastian Haller, with Newcastle United and West Brom also in the running.

West Ham though seem most likely to move for King this month, and it was West Ham fans who flocked to Bournemouth’s Twitter page as King got himself on the score-sheet today.

With Haller heading to Ajax in a deal rumoured to be worth £22million, David Moyes will no doubt be using that money to pry King from Bournemouth.

The Cherries rejected a £13million bid from West Ham in the summer and have reportedly told both Newcastle and West Brom that it’ll take £15million to sign King this month – more than the Hammers value King at.

With King impressing today, his Bournemouth exit looks increasingly imminent. Jason Tindall has used other options this season and to good success – the loss of King shouldn’t dent their promotion hopes, and the money made could be used to bolster their promotion bid.

Josh king with a brace, assist and working hard right across the front I’d take him for £10M — lee (@westhampep) January 9, 2021

hand him over — Omar⚒️ (@WHUOmar) January 9, 2021