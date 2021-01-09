For Chorley, their Victory Park was well-named for today’s FA Cup tie against a young Derby side.

Chorley emerged 2-0 winners over the young Rams, Derby forced to field a selection of Under-18 and Under-23 players with the first team isolating due to Covid protocols.

The match

The game at Victory Park required a concerted effort to have the snow shovelled from the pitch (above) to ensure that there was a playable surface for both sides.

Jamie Virmiglio’s Magpies ply their trade in English football’s sixth tier – the National League North. As fate conspired, the Covid pandemic gave them their best opportunity of progression in the FA Cup with Derby forced to field the squad they did.

It took the home side just 10 minutes to get on the board. Striker Connor Hall (10′) turned in from a yard out after a Chorley corner to the back post was headed back into the danger area.

It was a match that the non-league side would have been expected to dominate. They met those expectations against a game but outgunned side of Rams youngsters.

Time after time the young Derby side were pushed back as Chorley came at them. The home side continued to fashion chances and doubled their slender lead through midfielder Mike Calveley (84′) who stretched to turn in the winning strike.

The match facts and key players

Match facts

Possession: Chorley 54.6% – 45.4% Derby

Shots (on target): Chorley 19 (5) – 2 (1) Derby

Tackles: Chorley 19 – 28 Derby

Clearances: Chorley 5 – 25 Derby

Interceptions: Chorley 16 – 7 Derby

Passes (accuracy): Chorley 212 (58%) – 161 (51%)

Chances created: Chorley 16 – 2 Derby

Statistics derived from Chorley vs Derby County match page on WhoScored.com

Key players

Chorley

Mike Calveley – 21-year-old Calveley came into football with Port Vale and had been on loan at Leek Town and Nuneaton before being released in the summer of 2019. He was picked up by Curzon Ashton in mid-October 2019 and signed by Chorley on a free transfer in early July 2020.

Against Derby today, he had a goal and an assist. Alongside that, he won an astonishing 15 headed duels and saw a lot (5.1%) of the Chorley ball. his energy in midfield as part of a three helped keep the Magpies ticking over.

Elliot Newby – Newby is another of Chorley’s side with professional pedigree. He started out in football at Bolton, moving from their Under-23s to Barrow in 2015. He had loan deals out at Burscough FC and Altrincham before a permanent move to Telford United. He arrived at Telford in July 2018.

He saw a lot of the ball (5.4%) for Chorley today and completed 30 passes – 79% accuracy. He completed four dribbles and fashioned three shots – one of which was on target. Provided the assist for the second goal and created five chances today.

Derby County

Dylan Williams – Williams was promoted from Derby’s youth set-up to the Under-18s last summer. 10 appearances in this season’s Under-18 Premier League have brought three goals and one assist.

Primarily a left-back, he played a more advanced role vs Chorley and acquitted himself well. Made eight tackles as Chorley poured forward and held out defensively with two clearances and two interceptions.

The Reaction

Chorley

Derby County

Think that’s what Chorley forced us to do though, they had a game plan and it worked, the young lads were bullied really — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) January 9, 2021

Sobering to think that today’s Tv and prize money has secured Chorley Fc future where it’s not even covered Derbys weekly players wage bill 👀 Anyway on to the important business of staying in the Championship 🐏 #dcfc — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) January 9, 2021

I think Derby County need to be signing the entire Chorley team to replace their DCFC U23 and reserves. Covid, or no Covid, surely a Championship team must have enough decent players to beat a non league side? — PolegateFibber (@PolegateFibber) January 9, 2021

Were Derby County right to play their kids in this game vs Chorley?