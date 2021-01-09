Liverpool winger Liam Millar made his debut for Charlton Athletic last night.

The Addicks lost 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley after a brace from Colby Bishop, either side of the each half.

Millar, who is 21 years old, joined Lee Bowyer’s side on loan until the end of the season earlier this week and was thrown straight in by his new club.

Bright start

He made a bright start to the game and offered the hosts a more direct approach out wide. The Canadian went close early on when he cut inside from the left and tested the impressive Nathan Baxter in Accrington’s goal.

Although he went a bit quiet in the second-half, he looks a decent acquisition for the Addicks and looked sharp whenever he was on the ball.

Good impression

Millar is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and made a good impression with Charlton’s fans on Twitter last night-

Millar already looking a very tidy addition #cafc — Alex Rogans (@RogDog_CAFC) January 8, 2021

This Millar kid looks double lively… #cafc — Kevin turner (@Buzzo1947) January 8, 2021

Like the look of millar #cafc — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) January 8, 2021

Millar should've stayed on he's decent 👌🏻 #cafc — 19CAFC05 (@19CAFC05) January 8, 2021

Not good enough tonight. Lack of quality on the ball. Especially in the 2nd half. We had enough chances but didn't take any. These people crying for Maddison to start surely have seen the light now. Though JFC did well and I think Millar and Smyth did well. #cafc — Paul 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇦⚽🏏💻 (@poolq1984) January 8, 2021

On a positive Millar looked decent tonight maybe he can do the Doughty role for us #cafc — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) January 8, 2021

Looking back on last night with a calm head. Positive is I think we were ok going forward in the first half. Millar certainly a threat and linked up well with Maatsen. However, defensively not good enough. We keep conceding the first goal and errors being made everywhere #cafc — Long Suffering Addick (@IainHughes8) January 9, 2021

Impressed with Millar, Charlton fans?