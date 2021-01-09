Liverpool winger Liam Millar made his debut for Charlton Athletic last night. 

The Addicks lost 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley after a brace from Colby Bishop, either side of the each half.

Millar, who is 21 years old, joined Lee Bowyer’s side on loan until the end of the season earlier this week and was thrown straight in by his new club.

Bright start

He made a bright start to the game and offered the hosts a more direct approach out wide. The Canadian went close early on when he cut inside from the left and tested the impressive Nathan Baxter in Accrington’s goal.

Although he went a bit quiet in the second-half, he looks a decent acquisition for the Addicks and looked sharp whenever he was on the ball.

Good impression

Millar is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and made a good impression with Charlton’s fans on Twitter last night-

