QPR are set to sign Hull City’s Jordy de Wijs on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.

QPR have this week been linked with a number of names. Mark Warburton with his side sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table seems keen on doing his business early – both Glenn Murray and Charlie Austin have come under the radar with the latter looking close to joining on loan.

Joining the Tigers in 2018 from Excelsior, the Dutchman started out at PSV. He’s since made 74 league appearances for Hull City and score three goals – two of those came in 35 Championship appearances last season.

Now though with Grant McCann seemingly uninterested in the defender, Dutch football outlet Football Oranje claim that de Wijs is heading to QPR.

The Rs are set to bring him in on loan but will have the option to buy de Wijs at the end of the season.

Warburton outlined his January transfer priorities early on, and a central defender was said to be a ‘top priority’.

They were keen on Fulham’s Michael Hector in the summer and those rumours are said to remain intact. Conor Masterson though is heading for a loan deal, with League One his likeliest destination.

A centre-back, de Wijs has fallen out-of-contention at Hull with McCann preferring the young Jacob Greaves in central defence, usually alongside Reece Burke.

QPR meanwhile are sitting just two points ahead of 22nd-place Derby County and looking likely for a relegation battle in the second-half of this season.

They take on Fulham in the FA Cup this afternoon.