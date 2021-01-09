Nottingham Forest beat Cardiff City 1-0 at home today, progressing into the Fourth Round.

Nottingham Forest claimed their first win at home to Cardiff City since 2012 today, owing to a first-half goal from Lyle Taylor.

Chris Hughton named a relatively strong side and so too did Neil Harris. But it’s Forest who progress into the next round of the FA Cup, with the visit of Millwall resuming league duties for them next weekend.

One player who impressed today was the 18-year-old Alex Mighten.

He broke into the first-team under Sabri Lamouchi last season and would make eight Championship appearances. This time round, he’s made as many Championship appearances, bagging his first league goal for the club in the draw at Millwall last month as well.

An exciting player, he replaced Sammy Ameobi in the second-half today and would have a positive impact.

It’s begged the question of whether Hughton should start Mighten over Ameobi more regularly though, with fans saying the youngster offers much more than his counterpart.

See what these Forest fans had to say on Twitter today:

Lad needs to play every week, offers so much more than Ameobi — finn (@finncpeto) January 9, 2021

Hilarious how mighten doesn't get more game time #nffc — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) January 9, 2021

Absolutely no way on Cloughs green earth should Amenogoals should start over Mighten. #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) January 9, 2021

Because Hughton only trusts senior players. It doesn't matter that Ameobi can be slow and lazy, or be out jumped by a player who is 5ft 4, he'll always get in ahead of Mighten. — Matt (@False_Alarm_) January 9, 2021

Alex Mighten the little pocket rocket — G (@woodgeorgia__) January 9, 2021

#NFFC see how their defence didn't really like how mighten ran at them?? Defenders don't tend to like that! Mighten already done more than the majority of our attack minded players — Shaun (@aryan86) January 9, 2021

I like Alex Mighten a lot, sort of player we really need this season #NFFC — Matt (@MattMurgett) January 9, 2021

Mighten needs to be starting games #nffc — Ryan (@ryannffc96) January 9, 2021