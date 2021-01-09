QPR have had a bid accepted from Charlton Athletic for midfielder Alfie Doughty, reports journalist Sean Gallagher.

The 21-year-old has quickly come into the transfer limelight. Out of contact in the summer, QPR, Stoke City and Bournemouth have been linked with the League One man, as well as Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Three ‘unnamed’ Championship clubs are said to have had bids accepted – QPR and Stoke City have both had bids accepted according to Gallagher, with Bournemouth said to be in talks with Doughty.

Celtic and Rangers have offered pre-contact deals to Doughty.

The 21-year-old, Doughty had broken through under Lee Bowyer last season. He was recalled from a loan spell with Bromley amid an injury crisis at The Valley, and would go on to feature 29 times in the Championship, scoring twice.

This time round with Charlton back in League One, Doughty has only managed seven league appearances and one goal.

With talks unlikely to result in him extending his deal at the club, Bowyer seems ready to part ways with Doughty – but whether that will be at the end of the season or this month remains to be seen.

Celtic and Rangers are said to have offered ‘big’ deals to Doughty. He’s long been a target of Celtic and a move to one of the two Scottish giants would no doubt be attractive.

The Championship remains a sought-after destination though and having played in this league last season, it could be the more fancied option for Doughty.

QPR and Stoke seem to be the two clubs leading the way, but Bournemouth of the three have the better promotion chances and so could be dark horses in this transfer race.

It’d be a huge signing for QPR, who face Fulham in the FA Cup this afternoon.