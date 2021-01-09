Dom Howson has backed former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth manager Paul Cook to succeed should he take the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for their third permanent manager of the season. A campaign blighted by off-field controversy has seen as much on-field disappointment – neither Garry Monk nor Tony Pulis could get a tune out of this Wednesday side.

But since Pulis’ departure last month, the Owls have won back-to-back Championship games under caretaker boss Neil Thompson.

Dejphon Chansiri is expected to appoint another permanent successor to Pulis though, and one of the names being banded around is Cook’s.

Howson wrote of Cook for Examiner Live:

“Another big tick in Cook’s box is his style of play. We know Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri was underwhelmed with the negative, uninspiring football served up under previous boss Tony Pulis and that he would like the team to be more expansive. Cook would be a good fit because his sides typically play an attractive, entertaining brand of football.”

Plenty of other names have been rumoured to be in the running, including former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley and recently departed Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton.

Cook though remains a steady choice. He’s been out of work since the summer, leaving his post at Wigan after their unavoidable relegation into League One.

Speaking to Sky Sports last night, Cook said of his Wednesday links:

“I am an out of work manager and I am desperate to get back into football. You miss the day to day of the dressing room, good or bad. The interaction with the players.

“Sheffield Wednesday is an absolutely massive football club. It would be a fantastic club for anyone to manage so while I’m being linked with it, it is obviously very flattering.”

Unbeaten in four Championship games, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves just above the drop zone in 21st-place of the table.

They’ve taken 19 pints from their opening 23 games but things are looking up – Thompson has steadied the ship and the likely appointment of Cook would give both the players and fans a huge boost in not only their bid for Championship survival, but their plans going forward.

A huge decision for Chansiri to make, but the right one could pay endless dividends as his bid to bring Premier League football to Hillsborough rumbles on.