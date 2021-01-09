QPR and AFC Bournemouth have joined the race for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster is poised to leave the Valley before the end of the transfer window.

Doughty, who is 21 years old, is out of contract with Lee Bowyer’s side at the end of the season and they are looking to sell him this month to avoid losing him for nothing.

Wanted man

The likes of Celtic and Rangers have been linked recently but he is a wanted man in the Championship.

QPR, Bournemouth and Stoke City have all been given permission to speak to him and he will have to weigh up which move is the best for his development.

Injured

Doughty is currently out injured and has missed large parts of this season due to being on the sidelines. He is expected to return to action in February but may not even be a Charlton player by then.

He has risen up through the youth ranks of the London club and broke into their first-team last term. Bowyer’s men were relegated to League One but he won their Young Player of the Season award.

Transfer tussle

QPR, Bournemouth and Stoke are all now interested in throwing him a Championship lifeline and will battle it out for his signature over the coming weeks.

Charlton will be eager to get the best deal possible to start planning for life without Doughty. They lost 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley last night and have slipped out of the top six.

Where should Doughty go?