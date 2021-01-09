QPR and Portsmouth are reportedly vying for Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt, who’s recently return to Old Trafford after a loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old made three League One appearances for the Addicks. He’s since return to Old Trafford and United are keen for him to head out on-loan once more, but hopefully to a team with a bit more ambition to utilise the midfielder.

QPR are the Championship club being linked. The News claims that the west Londoners would like to take Levitt on for the remainder of the season.

Mark Warburton’s side have been linked with a host of players in the past few days – Glenn Murray became a reported target, but now it looks like Charlie Austin will join the Rs on loan from West Brom.

Portsmouth are the other. Kenny Jackett’s side are in 3rd-place of the League One table – three points ahead of Charlton in 7th, who’ve lost their last two in the league.

Levitt though will be gunning for a Football League deal in the second-half of this season.

He had little chance to show fans what he can do at The Valley. Lee Bowyer is becoming an increasingly contested name in the dugout and it seems as though his side might fall out of top-six contention.

Speaking to London News Online after Levitt’s return to United, Bowyer said:

“Is he going back better than he came? I think yeah. There’s stuff he has taken on board that I’ve passed on to him and he said himself ‘I feel I’m learning here’. He enjoyed it here.

“He is very good on the ball, a very good passer. Was it a little too early for him? I’d probably say it’s the league that was the problem – not him as a player. It was just the physicality of the league. Other leagues aren’t like that – the Premier League and international football.

“I’ve asked myself the question ‘why are you not playing him?’ We brought in Ben Watson, who has all the experience in the world, which made it difficult for him. Ben was playing well.”

QPR are struggling in the Championship, and Warburton is coming under similar pressure. Fans have been blasting the ex-Brentford boss throughout the season and with his side sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table, the pressure remains very much on.

But Pompey are the club with the momentum – they’ve been building up this promotion bid for a number of season and now it looks as though it could finally materialise.

But they’ll need recruits this month to see them over the line, and Levitt could well be one of them.

QPR though, with player sales likely this month and many looking as though they could happen in the midfield department, Warburton might be looking at players like Levitt who they can loan until the summer transfer window opens.

An in-demand player it seems, it’ll be a result for whoever lands Levitt this month.