Scott Twine is back at Swindon Town and could play a key part for the Robins during the second-half of the season.

The youngster has been on loan at League Two side Newport County but has returned to the County Ground now.

Who is he?

Twine, who is 21 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at Swindon and has made 34 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with two goals.

The attacking midfielder has also previously had loan spells away at Chippenham Town and Waterford.

What will he bring to Swindon’s side?

He will give John Sheridan’s men another options going forward. They have lacked creativity so far this season and will hope he holds the key to survival in League One.

Twine has been in great form for Newport and will be eager to carry it on in the division above.

Stats

He is the Exiles’ top scorer this term with six goals to his name and also leads the way for them for assists with seven.

Twine has also taken the most shots per game (3.6) and made the most key passes per game (1.9) than anyone else at Newport this season, according to WhoScored.

Opinion

Swindon need to throw Twine straight into their team as he will inject more energy and quality into their ranks.

They could face a battle to keep hold of him as he is out of contract at the end of the season and his performances in League Two may have alerted other clubs.

Sheridan’s side are in action in the league today against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Excited to have Twine back, Swindon fans?