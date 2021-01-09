QPR host their west London neighbours, and last season’s Championship play-off winners Fulham in the FA Cup today.

It’s the Rs’ first outing of 2021. They saw their New Year’s clash v Luton Town called off, whilst Fulham also go into their first game of the New Year.

QPR are winless in nine Championship outings. Mark Warburton has increasingly come under pressure by fans and with his side sitting in 20th, two points above the drop zone, relegation fears are starting to settle in.

As for Fulham, Scott Parker’s side at second time of asking are competing in the Premier League.

Claiming an immediate return to the top-flight, Fulham have drawn their last four Premier League outings, kept two clean sheets and find themselves in 18th – but with two games in hand over Brighton, who sit a place and three points ahead of Fulham.

Injury and team news

QPR look to have a near-full strength squad going into today. Liam Kelly has recently departed for Motherwell and Joe Lumley has returned.

Bright Osayi-Samuel could feature against one of the clubs linked to signing him over the summer.

The absentees for QPR are Luke Amos (ACL), Osman Kakay (leg), and Lee Wallace (calf) remain sidelined, but are nearing their respective returns to the side.

Fulham meanwhile have had a stressful time of late, but Evening Express claim that both Marek Rodak and Stefan Johansen will feature tonight, as Parker looks to name a half-strength squad.

Kenny Tete has recovered from a calf problem and could also feature. Terrence Kongolo is ruled out though, but has recently returned to training after a foot injury.

Predicted line-up

QPR: Lumley, Hamalainen, Dickie, Masterson, Kane, Carroll, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Willock, Dykes

Fulham: Rodak, Bryan, Ream, Hector, Tete, Johansen, Cairney, Kebano, Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic

How to watch?

You can watch the match via a BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. If you’re watching from the USA, then you can watch all of today’s FA Cup games on ESPN+.

Score prediction?

QPR had a good result at league leaders Norwich last time out. Having not featured since, both QPR and Fulham will be raring to go but with Fulham in the bottom-three of the Premier League, expect Parker’s thoughts to be on that.

QPR 2-1 Fulham