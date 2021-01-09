Ex-Football League goalkeeper Jonathan Bond is poised to join LA Galaxy from West Bromwich Albion, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has agreed terms and completed a medical ahead of a proposed move to join the MLS side.

Bond, who is a former England Under-21 international, is out of contract at West Brom at the end of the season and is being allowed to leave this month.

Baggies back-up

He joined the Baggies in July and has since been used as their back-up. They have recently brought in Andy Lonergan which has freed him up to depart now.

The stopper is now on his way to Los Angeles for a new chapter in his career and could become Greg Vanney’s first signing after the former Toronto boss took over Galaxy last week.

Career to date…

Bond started his career at Watford and rose up through the youth ranks at Vicarage Road before playing 33 games for their first-team in all competitions. He also had loan spells away from the Hertfordshire outfit at Forest Green Rovers, Dagenham and Redbridge and Bury.

He left Vicarage Road on a permanent basis for a three-year stint at Reading, part of which he spent with Gillingham and Peterborough United.

Bond has spent a lot of his career to date as the number two and will be looking to be first choice at LA Galaxy. He holds a US passport which has made the move easier and will be eager to impress in MLS in their 2021 season.

