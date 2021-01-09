Wigan Athletic are hoping to keep Will Keane at the club this month, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The striker’s contract with the League One outfit expires this weekend and he is due to become a free agent.

Wigan have a lot of players in limbo at the moment. Loan trio Curtis Tilt, Matty Palmer and Darnell Johnson have all returned to their parent clubs, whilst Dan Gardner and Tom James see their deals run out soon.

Please stay

Keane, who is 27 years old, has been impressive for Leam Richardson’s side and Wigan Today have suggested that he could be attracting interest from elsewhere.

He linked up with the Latics in October and has since scored five goals in 12 games in all competitions.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international started his career at Manchester United and played three times for their first-team. He also spent time out on loan at Wigan Athletic, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

He fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford and was signed by Hull City in 2016. However, Keane suffered the second serious knee ligament injury of his career just five games into his Tigers’ spell which sidelined him for over a year.

He wasn’t able to make an impact in East Yorkshire and eventually left on a permanent basis to join Ipswich Town after a loan spell at Portman Road.

Found a home

Keane played for the Tractor Boys in League One last season but was released in the summer. He has since found a home at Wigan and they are keen to keep him for longer.

Will Wigan keep Keane?