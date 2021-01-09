Charlton Athletic lost 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley last night.

The Addicks have now lost back-to-back games having been defeated by Hull City on their opening match of 2021.

Pressure is starting to mount on their boss, Lee Bowyer, as they slip out of the Play-Offs at the expense of John Coleman’s side.

Need to sign a defender

However, yesterday’s game showed Charlton’s need to sign another centre-back in this transfer window. They were weak at the back and Accrington took advantage of it.

The first goal was a defensive mix-up between Jason Pearce and goalkeeper Ben Amos whilst the second came about after the hosts failed to clear the ball and were robbed of possession.

Injuries

Leaking goals has been a real worry for Charlton of late. They have Akin Famewo and Ryan Inniss still out injured which has really limited the options Bowyer has at his disposal.

A promotion side needs strong foundations at the back and the London club don’t have that at the moment. Their lack of strength in defence is their main problem right now, not their manager.

What next

It is easy for Charlton supporters to point the finger at Bowyer. Yes, the results haven’t been good and they should have more points on the board with the players they have.

However, he has done a good job since taking over in 2018 and knows what it takes to get out of League One. They are still right up there in the league table and are in a good position to make a go for it during the second-half of the campaign.

Tuesday’s home fixture against Rochdale is an opportunity to make things right. If they can keep it tight defensively, there is no reason why they won’t win. Charlton would have scored last night if Accrington ‘keeper Nathan Baxter wasn’t in top form.

Are you still behind Bowyer, Charlton fans?