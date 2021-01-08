According to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones, struggling Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers is “in talks” with West Brom’s Charlie Austin over a return to the club.

As results and form have crumbled away, Mark Warburton’s men find themselves perilously close to the drop zone. They sit 20th in the table, just two points clear of the bottom three.

Jones, writing for the Mail’s ‘Mail Online’ portal, says that the Baggies could allow Austin to leave as they look at other options.

Who is Charlie Austin?

Austin started out at Reading before a release to non-league football with Hungerford and Poole before a 2009 move into league football with Swindon Town.

After 63 games and 37 goals for Town, he moved to Burnley in January 2011 and QPR two years later for a fee of around £4.2m.

He was at Loftus Road for 89 games and became a crowd favourite. During that time he scored 47 goals and provided 11 assists.

He moved to Premier League Southampton in January 2016 for around £4.7m, staying there three-and-a-half years before a near £4m move to current side West Brom.

Stats

Charlie Austin is mainly about goals. He has scored 159 of them in 367 games across all competitions whilst he’s been a professional.

76 of those goals have come in the Championship, showing that he scores at that level. More importantly, he has scored 34 goals (10 assists) in the Premier League.

His last season in the Championship saw him score 10 goals and provide two assists in 34 appearances – 16 of which came off the bench.

What he would bring to QPR

First and foremost, goals. That is what Austin would bring to Mark Warburton’s side.

He’d also bring bags of experience, experience gained in both the Championship and the Premier League.

His experience and eye for a goal could be enough to turn around QPR’s stalling campaign and help them to fire away from the threat of relegation.

The wrap

If they are “in talks” with him, QPR must do all that they can to bring him to Loftus Road. He really could be the pivot for a successful second-half of the season.

Not only could his goals help to turn around QPR’s season, but he could also keep Mark Warburton in a job.

Either way, Charlie Austin should be a priority target for Mark Warburton’s side.

Data and figures in the ‘Stats’ section derived from Charlie Austin profile and stats pages on Transfermarkt website

Should Mark Warburton and QPR go all out for Charlie Austin this month?