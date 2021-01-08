Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-0 by Accrington Stanley tonight at the Valley. 

Two goals from striker Colby Bishop have seen John Coleman’s side rise above the Addicks in the League One table.

It was a strong performance by the Lancashire outfit and they have shown that they are genuine Play-Off contenders this season.

Charlton struggled to break Accrington down and have been left frustrated with their second defeat in a row, having lost to another promotion rival in Hull City last time out.

James Chance/Getty Images Sport

Lee Bowyer’s side were weak defensively again. Bishop’s first goal came after a mix-up between defender Jason Pearce and goalkeeper Ben Amos, whilst his second came about after the hosts failed to clear the ball twice.

Credit must go to Accrington who were impressive but tonight’s loss is causing pressure to mount on Bowyer and his side who have now slipped out of the top six. Next up for Charlton is another home fixture against Rochdale on Tuesday but they are left pondering what went wrong this evening.

Here is how the Addicks fans have reacted on Twitter to the loss-

Is Bowyer under pressure?

Yes

No