Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-0 by Accrington Stanley tonight at the Valley.

Two goals from striker Colby Bishop have seen John Coleman’s side rise above the Addicks in the League One table.

It was a strong performance by the Lancashire outfit and they have shown that they are genuine Play-Off contenders this season.

Charlton struggled to break Accrington down and have been left frustrated with their second defeat in a row, having lost to another promotion rival in Hull City last time out.

Lee Bowyer’s side were weak defensively again. Bishop’s first goal came after a mix-up between defender Jason Pearce and goalkeeper Ben Amos, whilst his second came about after the hosts failed to clear the ball twice.

Credit must go to Accrington who were impressive but tonight’s loss is causing pressure to mount on Bowyer and his side who have now slipped out of the top six. Next up for Charlton is another home fixture against Rochdale on Tuesday but they are left pondering what went wrong this evening.

Here is how the Addicks fans have reacted on Twitter to the loss-

What excuse do we think Lee Bowyer will use today?? ‘We weren’t quite composed in front of goal, if we were we would have won ’ is mine #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) January 8, 2021

I like and respect Bowyer appreciate what his done for us but im losing a bit of patience with him now #cafc — Tony Read (@TonyRead94) January 8, 2021

Embarrassing performance – Bowyer is going to have to dig deep to turn this around #UpTheAddicks #cafc — Dave Allen (@addicks4ever) January 8, 2021

If Lee Bowyer mentions that Accrington Stanley had three weeks off in the post-match conference, he really has ran out of ideas, and he's panicking. #cafc — Valley Floyd Fred (@ValleyFloydFred) January 8, 2021

I’ve always always backed bowyer and It hurts to even say it… but another few like this and we need someone in #cafc — Nic (@Lampey1905) January 8, 2021

Bowyer needs to seriously up his game. We are awful at the moment. Pick your best XI and stick with them. Gilbey, Morgan and JFC can do one. Embarrassing tonight. Not good enough #cafc — munnsy (@Torathepony) January 8, 2021

I wonder what Bowyer’s excuse will be this week instead of coming out and saying he got it all wrong once again. Absolutely shocking & spineless. #cafc — Joey (@joooeyyyj) January 8, 2021

Is Bowyer under pressure?