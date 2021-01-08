According to the Harrogate Advertiser, Harrogate Town have “pulled off something of a transfer coup” in landing Rangers youngster Josh McPake on loan for the rest of the season.

The Advertiser’s Rhys Howell reports that the Sulphurites achieved this ‘coup’ beating off two league rivals in Salford and Forest Green.

Who is Josh McPake?

McPake is a Coatbridge-born 19-year-old who joined Glasgow giants Rangers from Hibernian in 2013.

He’s since worked his way up through the age groups at Ibrox, making his first-team debut with a 23-minute appearance from the bench vs St Joseph’s FC in Europa League Qualifying.

The young Scot spent the first part of this season out on loan at Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship. He made 13 appearances for them, providing two assists.

He has five Under-19 international caps for Scotland, scoring the goal that beat Germany’s U-19 1-0. He also has an assist from the 2-2 draw with Belarus.

What Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver said

Weaver, per the Harrogate Advertiser, said that the club was: “thrilled to get him [McPake]” adding that the youngster is “good with both feet.”

Weaver went on to add that McPake is a player that he is looking forward to bringing on board and working with.

Commenting on what he noticed about the Rangers youngster, Weaver said: “I saw straight away what a hungry player he is, he’s a really good lad and I think he’ll do very well for us.”

McPake will wear the number 28 shirt at Wetherby Road and could make his debut on Saturday against Cambridge United.

