Bolton Wanderers have completed the free signing of former Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee.

The 32-year-old began his career at Manchester United. He left with one Premier League appearance to his name and spent three seasons with Oldham Athletic before joining Sheffield Wednesday.

He spent eight years at Hillsborough, making 216 appearances in all competitions and scoring 22 goals. After struggling with injury in his latter years at the club, he was released at the end of last season.

Rumours emerged of a ‘mystery’ midfielder on trial with Bolton Wanderers last month. He was said to be an ‘experienced’ Football League name and it quickly became known that Lee was indeed the mystery midfielder.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt was keen to learn more about Lee’s fitness situation and so he took him on trial initially, which lasted for a few weeks.

Today though, Bolton have announced the permanent signing of Lee on an 18-month deal.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about the move, Lee spoke of his delight:

“I’ve been training with the club for a few weeks and I’m delighted to have now signed.

“You’ve only got to look around the place to see that the potential to go back up is massive. This is a club that wants to be at a higher level. I’m coming here to help the team get promotion and go as high as we can.”

Manager Evatt also spoke of his excitement at Lee’s arrival:

“I am delighted to sign Kieran who I feel is a real coup for the club and a statement signing.

“He is a very classy and experienced footballer and is just the right character we want at Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

“I’d like to thank the Board for their support in getting this deal completed.”

Bolton are struggling in League Two. Their demise has made for grim viewing and the struggle is still very real – they sit in 16th-place of the League Two table having lost four of their last six.

Sheffield Wednesday are in an equally precarious position. Now on the look-out for their third permanent manager of the season, the Owls sit just a place above the Championship’s bottom three on goal difference.

Since Tony Pulis’ departure tough, the Owls under Neil Thompson have won their last two in the Championship, beating both Middlesbrough and fellow strugglers Derby County at Hillsborough.

Up next for them is a trip to Exeter City in the FA Cup, whilst Bolton travel to Exeter themselves in League Two next week.