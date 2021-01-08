Home side Crawley Town welcome their Premier League visitors Leeds United to the Broadfield Stadium for Sunday’s FA Cup Third Round tie.

It is a match that sees the home side Red Devils, who are sitting 6th in the League Two table, welcome Premier League newcomers and their attacking brand of football.

Leeds United will travel south on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Spurs. Crawley will kick-off on the back of a 1-0 win away at Bolton Wanderers.

The Team News

Crawley Town could be without 13-goal leading scorer Max Watters. He has been struggling with a hamstring injury and who has been catching the eyes of sides higher up the football ladder. Other than that, Crawley have a clean bill of health.

Leeds United are missing long-term injury casualties Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Robin Koch. However, club captain Liam Cooper and Spaniard Diego Llorente are both available – Cooper more so. Marcelo Bielsa said it will be a recognisable Leeds side.

Predicted Line-ups

Crawley Town (4-4-2)

Morris, Dallison, Tunnicliffe, Craig, Davies, Powell, Hessenthaler, Francomb, Matthews, Nadesan, Nichols

Leeds United (4-1-4-1)

Casilla, Davis, Casey, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk. Costa, Shackleton, Greenwood, Poveda, Gelhardt

The ones to watch for both sides

Goals win games and this is a game where there will be goals – likely from both sides.

Crawley

Ashley Nadesan: 25-year-old striker Nadesan came into league football with Fleetwood Town after a 99-goal, two-season haul for Horley Town. Since arriving at Crawley, he’s hit 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 games.

Leeds United

Helder Costa: Portuguese flyer Costa was a £16m big-money buy from Wolves. This season he’s missed recent Whites games due to the form of Brazilian speedster Raphinha. He’s still featured 11 times (one goal/two assists) in the Premier League for Leeds. Has two goals and two assists for the Whites Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

The Prediction

Crawley boss John Yems admits that Leeds United’s play will have him hiding behind the settee if the Whites are on-song.

Marcelo Bielsa has said that he will pick a side that fans will recognise. It won’t be wholesale changes for the visitors.

Prediction: Crawley Town 1 – 3 Leeds United

The Facts

When does Crawley town vs Leeds united kick-off?

Sunday 10th January 2021 at 1:30 pm.

Where is Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley being played?

The People’s Pension Stadium (aka Broadfield Stadium), Winfield Way, West Sussex.

Is Crawley town vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes. The game is scheduled for broadcast on BBC One at 1:30 pm with coverage to start at 1:15 pm.

Will it be live-streamed?

The game will be live-streamed on the BBC’s iPlayer.

Data and statistics mentioned in key player section derived from Ashley Nadesan and Helder Costa player pages on Transfermarkt website.

