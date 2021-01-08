Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert will remain on loan at Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

The Frenchman’s deal at Nottingham Forest had expired this week. But with Fulham in no need to recall Knockaert, Forest have agreed a deal with the club to keep hold of him until the end of the season. It also comes after reported interest in Knockaert from clubs around Europe.

A former Brighton player under Forest boss Chris Hughton, the 29-year-old has netted one goal and made one assist in 16 Championship outings this season. Speaking ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash v Cardiff City, Hughton said before Knockaert’s extended deal:

“We are very much in a period of January where we are looking at the options – and all of the options we have.

“What I will say about Anthony is he has certainly given us something in this period of time, different to the other wide players we’ve got.

“Over the period of time he has started to have more influence.”

Forest having started the season in dire form under Sabri Lamouchi, are now steadying under Hughton. The former Newcastle United boss had a shaky start to life at the City Ground, but five games unbeaten in the Championship has seen them pull three points clear of the bottom three.

Last time out they gained an admirable 1-0 win at Preston North End. Knockaert featured as Lewis Grabban scored his second since his return to the side.

Knockaert though will be gunning to show what he can in the second half of this season. He was coming under some scrutiny from Forest fans earlier in the season but as Forest have stabilised, Knockaert is starting to show why Hughton was so keen to bring him in.

He’s still a lot left to prove, but this is a signing that should excite a lot of Forest fans.