Manchester United have recalled Dylan Levitt from his loan at Charlton Athletic. 

The Addicks’ official club website has announced that he has returned to Old Trafford.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, made just five appearances for the League One outfit and struggled to make an impact. He will now go back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to see what lies in store for him for the second-half of the season.

What Bowyer has said

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has said: “Dylan is a professional lad and a very talented footballer. I’d like to thank Nicky Butt and Manchester United for allowing us to bring in Dylan on loan. He worked hard during his time here and we wish him the best for the future.

The Wales international has risen up through the youth ranks at Manchester United and has played once for their first-team so far in his career, which came in a Europa League clash against Astana last term..

What next

He was a regular for them at Under-23’s level and needs to prove his worth in senior football. His Charlton spell didn’t really work out for him but he could end up on loan elsewhere in the Football League this month.

Here is how they have reacted on Twitter to today’s news that he has been recalled-

Sad to see Levitt go, Charlton fans?

