Manchester United have recalled Dylan Levitt from his loan at Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks’ official club website has announced that he has returned to Old Trafford.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, made just five appearances for the League One outfit and struggled to make an impact. He will now go back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to see what lies in store for him for the second-half of the season.

What Bowyer has said

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has said: “Dylan is a professional lad and a very talented footballer. I’d like to thank Nicky Butt and Manchester United for allowing us to bring in Dylan on loan. He worked hard during his time here and we wish him the best for the future.”

The Wales international has risen up through the youth ranks at Manchester United and has played once for their first-team so far in his career, which came in a Europa League clash against Astana last term..

What next

He was a regular for them at Under-23’s level and needs to prove his worth in senior football. His Charlton spell didn’t really work out for him but he could end up on loan elsewhere in the Football League this month.

Here is how they have reacted on Twitter to today’s news that he has been recalled-

Shame as I don’t think he ever really got a fair chance, it’s not like our midfield has been great this season. But ultimately Bowyer sees him everyday in training and decided he wasn’t worth another go so it’s best for everyone. — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) January 8, 2021

Waste of time that was. Dunna why bowyer didn't give him a chance was singing his praises before we got him. — TMOBILE BILL (@barneyarneyy) January 8, 2021

Had high hopes for Levitt, but he looked like a rabbit in the headlights when he played. He might be better off playing in a more technical league abroad, or even in the championship. League One was not for him. #cafc https://t.co/n3mCqz3nIc — Zheng Zhi appreciation society (@ZhengSociety) January 8, 2021

Absolutely the right decision for all parties-Levitt just never got going. As the deepest midfielder, he needs to play in a team with a lot of the ball while he also didn’t have the physicality to command a midfield in League One. Coronavirus also didn’t help one bit!#cafc https://t.co/igAPodRSBv — Benjy Nurick (@BenjyNurick) January 8, 2021

Just wasn’t amazing. Saying that, watch him go and tear up League One with someone else now🙄😂 #cafc https://t.co/RMnGByz4gQ — Dan Hatton (@danhatton18) January 8, 2021

Unfortunately not all loans work out like 'Cullen ' or 'Gallagher ' Not the right time for Dylan – Best of luck to the lad!. #cafc https://t.co/sYGuFm4oHr — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) January 8, 2021

He definitely has ability, just wasn’t the right move for him, or for us. Best of luck to him in the future 👏🏻 #cafc #mufc https://t.co/PUB4AJuI2o — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) January 8, 2021

