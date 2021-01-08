Leicester City will be without James Maddison and Jamie Vardy for tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Stoke City, as per a report by Leicestershire Live, which is a real boost for the Championship outfit.

The Potters have a break from league action with the visit of Brendan Rodgers’ side and will be able to test themselves against strong Premier League opponents.

Team news

Michael O’Neill’s men remain without striking duo Lee Gregory and Steven Fletcher, whilst Nick Powell and James Chester are also doubts for the game.

Leicester, on the other hand, have been dealt a blow with key duo Vardy and Maddison ruled out. This clash may also come too soon for Ricardo Pereira.

Vardy has scored 13 goals in 18 games in all competitions this term and is Leicester’s main goal threat. However, he is out with a hip injury for tomorrow, whilst Maddison has a problem with his knee.

‘They actually need treatment’

Rodgers has said, as per Leicestershire Live: “They actually need treatment on the injuries they’ve had. They’ve both done great to have played through. You may not have seen it but they haven’t been quite moving to the levels that they usually are. But both players at 80 per cent are still big players for us.”

Stoke need to weigh up how important the cup is for them this season and whether they should hand opportunities to some fringe players. There is no doubt that the Foxes will want to go for it as they will fancy their chances of doing well.

The hosts’ focus may be more on the league and they are only two points off the Play-Offs at the moment.

‘Great cup tie’

O’Neill has told their website: “I don’t think if we do shuffle the pack we’ll necessarily be any weaker and if anything, we’ll be more experienced if we decide to go that way.

“Ultimately you have to be competitive in the game and that is what we aspire to be. It would be a great cup tie to have if the ground was full, coming up against a team that is at the top of the Premier League and have been there all season.”

The game kicks off tomorrow at 3pm at the Bet365 Stadium.

