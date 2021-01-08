Leeds United’s young attacker, Tyler Roberts, was called “unavailable“ by Marcelo Bielsa when he was missing from the line-up against Spurs.

It was a comment by Bielsa that led to much speculation. With speculation came talk, and the talk soon seemed to turn to rumoured links.

Tyler Roberts – what was being said

Publications such as The Daily Mail and others have linked Roberts to a number of clubs in the Sky Bet Championship.

Clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, Bournemouth and Preston North End were all being linked with ‘interest’ or ‘a move’ for the former West Brom youngster.

These links continued and, harking back to Bielsa’s ‘unavailable’ comment, there was a lot of online talk of Roberts being farmed out by Leeds to aid his development.

Marcelo Bielsa has seemingly put an end to this talk.

What Marcelo Bielsa has said

However, in announcing his Leeds United side to face Crawley Town in Sunday’s FA Cup, Bielsa pours scorn on links away from Elland Road for the young, Welsh international.

Bielsa: “Tyler Roberts is not available for this game, but when he’s available he always has opportunities to have minutes. When he’s been available he’s always been part of the 18 man squad. I don’t ignore there’s a 20 man squad, but it reiterates that he’s important.” #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) January 8, 2021

Phrases used by Bielsa in his pre-Crawley presser included the following: “always been in my plans“, “important role in our team” and “when he’s available he’s always been part of the 18.”

The wrap

There is bound to be much talk when it comes to players from any club that are missing and not available for selection. It’s the nature of the beast.

It’s also the nature of the beast for such players to be linked to clubs lower down the league ladder, clubs where they could ‘do a job.’

It is easy to talk in hypotheticals, supposition or speculation when it comes to players and their possible destinations during a transfer window.

That’s what has been happening with Tyler Roberts and his situation at Elland Road. It is true that his game time has dropped this season. It is true that he was very effective in the Championship.

Yes, Roberts could ‘do a job’ for any of the Sky Bet Championship sides that he’s been linked to. He could likely step into a starting role with any of them.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s words this afternoon suggest this is off the agenda.

