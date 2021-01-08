QPR are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with West Bromwich Albion over a loan move for former Rs striker Charlie Austin.

The 31-year-old is a famed Football League striker. He’s enjoyed spells at all of Burnley, QPR Southampton and West Brom but this season in the Premier League, the Englishman has been limited to just one appearance.

Falling out-of-favour upon the Baggies’ promotion to the Premier League, Austin had joined from Southampton in the summer of 2019 and would net 10 Championship goals for West Brom last season.

Despite playing a back-up role, Austin scored some vital goals as West Brom limped across the line to secure 2nd-place.

Now though, Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam claims that QPR are in ‘advanced talks’ to re-sign Austin this month:

West Brom and QPR are in advanced talks over a loan move for striker Charlie Austin. Would be until the end of the season. Austin potentially returning to the club where he scored 45 goals in 75 League starts. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 8, 2021

But the rumours come no less than a day after QPR had been linked with a loan move for Brighton’s Glenn Murray.

The 37-year-old is currently at Watford but having made just one starting the Championship this season, the Hornets are said to open to ending his loan move prematurely. QPR were subsequently linked, but given the emerging news that QPR are nearing the signing of Austin, it suggests their pursuit of Murray has been and gone.

West London Sport credited QPR with an interest in Murray. They may still acquire him as well as Austin but with credible resources claiming the Austin deal is close, it makes their move for Murray look unlikely.

Mark Warburton brought in both Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes in the summer. The pair – Dykes especially – have been heavily criticised int he run-up to New Year, with QPR sitting just two points above the drop zone in 20th.