Barnsley fans have voted Alex Mowatt as their December Player of the Month. Now in the final six months of his contract at Oakwell, all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR have been previously linked.

The 25-year-old is now in his fourth full season at Oakwell. Joining from Leeds in 2016, he made a few appearances for the first-team before spending time on loan at Oxford United. Upon his return, he’d quickly become a hugely important player for the club.

Since the 2018/19 season he’s missed just three Championship games for Barnsley – 112 appearances in the league with 15 goals in total.

He’s proven to be a fine Championship midfielder and having had contested patches earlier in the season, he’s once again prevailing, picking up Barnsley’s Player of the Month award for December – his second monthly accolade of the season.

🏆 For a second time this season, @alex_mowatt is your Player of the Month! The Reds' captain wins December's fan vote, in association with @BarnsleyHospice. Well in, skip! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 8, 2021

But contract negotiations continue on. Barnsley were keen on securing his future past this season and have openly entered into talks with the midfielder. But those talks have stalled despite Mowatt saying he was hopeful of a new deal, with the links to Cardiff, Middlesbrough and QPR having emerged only a couple of weeks prior.

Barnsley are becoming dark horse for a top-six this spot this season. Valerian Ismael is a hugely popular figure at the club, with his side sitting two points and two places behind 7th-place Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock is also enjoying a strong season in the Championship, but the same can’t be said for two of his old clubs Cardiff City and QPR – they’re both slumped in the bottom-half, with both sets of fans calling for their manager at one point or another this season.

Mowatt then could become hot property in the coming weeks. A player massively adored by Barnsley fans and one who could yet make the step up to the Premier League – if Barnsley don’t secure a new deal soon, it could see one of Cardiff, Middlesbrough, QPR , or any other suitor take an interest.

Seeing the news of Mowatt’s award on Twitter, Barnsley fans were quick to drum up contract talk:

