Birmingham City defender Mitchell Roberts has joined Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues youth academy at the age of 10.

Having worked his way through the club’s youth ranks he’s now a prominent member of the development team, penning his first professional deal at the club in 2019 and now in line for his first taste of first-team football.

Speaking to the club upon his arrival, Roberts explained how Harrogate boss Simon Weaver had tempted him to the League Two side:

“I’m really happy, I’m buzzing. It’s a great opportunity for me to come here and play some games.

“I spoke to the Gaffer and he told me that he’d been monitoring me for a while.

“He explained how I’d be joining a really close-knit group and that as long as I work hard, it’ll be a great experience for me.”

Roberts could make his debut for the club this weekend, when Town take on Cambridge United.

Weaver took Harrogate into the Football League for the first time in their history last summer. Now in League Two, the club have adapted well to the new challenge – they currently sit in 17th-place of the table, with five points separating them from Grimsby Town in 22nd.

Birmingham meanwhile sit in 18th-place of the Championship table, with the mood much lower as Aitor Karanka fails to get his side going as first expected.

His appointment excited a lot of fans but he’s so far struggled for form, and seemingly struggled to find his best starting line-up. Up next for them is a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup this weekend.