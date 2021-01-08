Scott Quigley’s 20 goals last season helped fire Barrow to promotion to the Football League.

The striker is adapting well to life in League Two after a slow start and will play a key role under new boss Michael Jolley.

Who is he?

Quigley, who is 28 years old, joined Barrow in May 2019 and has found a home at Holker Street.

He started his career in Wales with the New Saints and scored 61 goals in 122 games to earn a move to Blackpool in 2017. However, he struggled to make an impact at Bloomfield Road and failed to score in 14 matches. He was then loaned out to Wrexham, Port Vale and FC Halifax.

What does he bring to Barrow’s side?

Goals. Quigley was prolific in non-league in the last campaign and was rewarded with a new three-year deal by the Bluebirds last summer.

The 6ft 4inc forward can use both feet and is starting to hit form in the league. He has scored four goals in his last four games to help the Cumbrian side start picking up results.

Stats

Quigley has taken the most shots per game (3.6) and has made the most dribbles per game (1.5) than any of his Barrow teammates in this campaign, according to WhoScored. He is also fouled the most per game (2.2).

He is the Bluebirds’ key man and they will be hoping his form continues.

Opinion

He has a big point to prove in the Football League with his time at Blackpool not working out for him but he is enjoying his football at the moment.

Barrow are in action against Southend United at Roots Hall tomorrow and Quigley will be looking to make it five goals in as many games.

Who will win tomorrow?