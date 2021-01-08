Bradford City were given permission to talk to Morecambe boss Derek Adams, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Stuart McCall, who was sacked after a poor start to the season.

However, the Telegraph and Argus’ report suggests no offer has been made despite Morecambe allowing their manager to speak to their fellow League Two side.

Impressive job at Morecambe

Adams, who is 45 years old, joined the Shrimpers in November 2019 and has done an impressive job with the Lancashire outfit. The Scotsman steadied the ship last season and kept them up.

He now has Morecambe dreaming of the Play-Offs after a solid start to the campaign and they currently sit 7th in the league, four points off the automatic promotion places.

Adams started his managerial career in Scotland at Ross County before moving down to England in 2015 for Plymouth Argyle. He spent four years at Home Park.

Plymouth days

The ex-Motherwell and Aberdeen defender got the Pilgrims to the fourth tier Play-Off final in his first season which they lost. However, they bounced back a year later to gain automatic promotion.

His side then missed out on the Play-Offs in League One by finishing 7th in the 2017/18 campaign and he was sacked just under 12 months later as they slipped down the table.

Adams has since reinstated his reputation at Morecambe and would be a good appointment by Bradford if they get him in the end. It appears that their pursuit of him has hit a standstill and their search of a new boss goes on another day.

Would Adams suit Bradford?