Cardiff City are reportedly uninterested in signing Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts this month, despite sources linking the Welshman.

Yesterday, Football Insider claimed that all of Bournemouth, Cardiff, Derby County, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday were interested in a potential deal for the striker, who was heavily linked with Derby last summer.

Leeds though would resist the urge to sell the 21-year-old though, with Marcelo Bielsa insisting he needed to recruit in the attacking department before he could consider Roberts’ sale.

But Wales Online have rubbished the reports. It comes soon after Wales Online’s Glen Williams did the same to Sheffield Wednesdays’ recent links with Cardiff’s Greg Cunningham.

With Cardiff seemingly not interested in Roberts then, it leaves the door open for the likes of Bournemouth, Derby, Preston and Wednesday to pursue their alleged interest in Roberts.

Neil Harris despite suffering a blow to Kieffer Moore is seemingly uninterested in a permanent deal for Roberts. Fellow Leeds striker Sam Greenwood though has been tipped as a possible loan target of Cardiff’s.

But his future now remains in the balance as he could be eyeing a Premier League oppurtunity under Bielsa.

Cardiff have lost four of their last five in the Championship. Pressure is forever mounting on Harris who, after last season’s surprise of the play-offs has struggled to really put his own stamp on this side.

Signings were limited in the summer and now without Moore conitnuing his impressive form up-front, Cardiff look to be plummeting down the table – they sit in 15th-place of the Championship table, now eight points behind Watford in 6th.

As for Cunningham, he’s a useful player to Harris and was allegedly wanted to fill that left-back void at Wednesday which has become a problem position. But it proves one less sale to worry about for Cardiff.