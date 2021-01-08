Watford have a break from league action as they travel to Old Trafford tomorrow to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup.

This was a Premier League fixture last season but the Hornets are now in the process of trying to navigate their way out of the Championship.

Manchester United will be keen to make amends for their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City in midweek.

Watford, on the other hand, travel to the North West on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City last time out.

Team news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are without the suspended Edinson Cavani and Phil Jones is still out injured.

The Hornets may have Craig Cathcart back against his former club as he and Joao Pedro returned from injury and trained this week. However, Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are all sidelined, whilst James Garner can’t play against his parent club.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United- Henderson, Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles, Pogba, Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard, James, Ighalo

Watford- Foster, Femenia, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Masina, Sarr, Cleverley, Chalobah, Sema, Deeney, Gray

Key player for both sides

Manchester United- Paul Pogba- He is enjoying a renaissance this season and will cause Watford some problems if he gets the nod to start.

Watford- Ismaila Sarr- United were linked with him in the summer transfer window and he will be keen to show them what they missed out on tomorrow evening.

Prediction

If they perform Manchester United will be too strong for Xisco Munoz’s side. They will want an FA Cup run after losing out on a place in the League Cup final. 3-1 home win.



Where to watch

The game kick-offs at 20:00 and will be broadcast live on BT Sport. MUTV and Hive Live will be proving audio commentary.





Who will win?