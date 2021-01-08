There has been a lot of noise on social media that Leeds United was going to recall wing starlet Jordan Stevens from his loan deal at Swindon Town.

Not only was there ‘noise’ of a recall, but many sites were saying that he would be made available for a loan elsewhere. Of course, a list was then drawn up.

Bradford City was said to be on that list. In news from earlier today, the Bantams have removed the need for further noise and exclamation by formally announcing his arrival at Valley Parade.

What Bradford City and Jordan Stevens say

News on the Bradford City website (link to the story – above), says that the League Two side “is delighted” to announce Stevens’ arrival at Valley Parade on a half-season loan from near-neighbours Leeds United.

The Bantams interim manager, Mark Trueman, said of his side’s capture of the Leeds United midfielder:

“Jordan is someone we have been monitoring closely for a while, now, and we are delighted to have got his signing completed. Leeds United have been great in agreeing to recall him from Swindon and allowing him to join us. At this level, we are confident he will bring a lot to our squad.“

For his part, Stevens was equally effusive:

“I am delighted to be here. It is a very big club and I am looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the lads. I have played in this division before and have picked up a fair bit of experience at Swindon Town this season, so am excited for the challenge.”

Jordan Stevens – the numbers

Stevens started on his football journey at Forest Green Rovers. It wasn’t long after breaking into the first-team set-up that Leeds United came in for him. Stevens had made 15 appearances (one goal/one assist) for the New Lawn outfit before heading to West Yorkshire.

The youngster found himself turning out for the successful Under-23s at Elland Road. However, he has been a part of the first-team picture for the Whites. In the two seasons that he’s been with the club, he’s managed six appearances in all competitions. The right-sided wing is yet to start a game for Leeds.

His half-season at Swindon Town has seen Stevens make 13 League One appearances in their 2020/21 campaign. He scored one goal and provided one assist – these coming over his first two appearances for Swindon. However, over recent games, he has been absent from the side.

Leeds United activated an early recall for Stevens, allowing him to join up with Bradford City. He will join current Leeds United Under-23 teammate Bryce Hosannah at Valley Parade. The Bantams also have former young Whites Paudie O’Conner and Will Huffer on their books.

Will Jordan Stevens improve at Valley Parade under Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars?