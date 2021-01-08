QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel looks set to depart the club this month, with all of Celtic, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Fenerbahce said to be interested.

The 23-year-old is now in the final six months of his QPR contract. It comes after a sustained effort from Mark Warburton to keep him at the club, which has ultimately failed.

Osayi-Samuel has long been a target of the Premier League. He endured a summer of speculation before this season which saw him readied for Brugge, before making a U-turn back home in hopes of finding a Premier League suitor.

Burnley, Crystal Palace and West Brom had all been linked over the course of 2020. This season though, Celtic have been strongly linked with a January deal for Osayi-Samuel, with Palace having since reignite their interest, and West Ham now entering the race.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have since become front-runners though – a move there has been tipped to break the Turkish transfer record.

With his QPR exit imminent, we take a look at what fans can expect from Osayi-Samuel.

Patience at QPR

Signing from Blackpool in 2017, Osayi-Samuel made his Championship debut for QPR in the 2017/18 season. With the Rs having not long dropped back down from the Premier League and failing to settle upon a manager who could get the best out of Osayi-Samuel, he subsequently struggled.

Over the course of the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons he made 45 Championship appearances, scoring three goals and failing to claim an assist. Upon Warburton’s 2019 arrival though, things would change for Osayi-Samuel.

He and the likes of Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Ryan Manning would all thrive under the attacking mind of Warburton. Osayi-Samuel has made 57 Championship appearances under his watch, scoring eight goals and creating 10 in total – he’s three goals and two assists this time round.

The stats

Alongside Reading’s Ovie Ejaria, Osayi-Samuel has averaged the most completed dribbles per game in the Championship so far this season (2.8), according to WhoScored.com.

He ranks 29th in the whole of the Championship for pass success rate this season (84.4%) and has averaged 1.3 shots per game, 20.5 passes per game and 1.1 key passes per game.

This season, Osayi-Samuel notably struggled to get off the mark. After his failed summer moves and the departure of Eze, Osayi-Samuel looked like a lost cause in this QPR side. But in the run-up to January, he’s upped his game. The past few weeks he’s reminded us all of the player he is and despite the loss of last season’s star man Eze, Osayi-Samuel has improved in most every statistical department.

Average passes and crosses per game, and pass completion are all fractionally up. Shots per game has also increased but both key passes and completed dribbles are down by 0.1. Defensively, Osayi-Samuel has bettered his game as well – he’s now averaging 1.1 tackle per game compared to lasts season’s 0.9, and 0.5 interceptions compared to last season’s 0.4.

On to bigger and better things?

Despite playing in a struggling QPR side, and having endured the summer and the slow start to the season that he did, Osayi-Samuel still excelling, and still bettering his game with every passing fixture.

His exit would come as a huge blow to QPR though, not only given the way it’s come about but because he’s such a catalyst for them. Like Eze though, Osayi-Samuel will no doubt go on to bigger and better things. Fans will wish him the best of luck, and expect him to go right to the top.