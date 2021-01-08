Chelsea are ‘willing’ to loan out defender Dujon Sterling this winter, as per a report by Goal.

The Blues are eager for the full-back to go and get more first-team experience under his belt.

Sterling, who is 21 years old, has previously had spells in the Football League at Coventry City and Wigan Athletic over recent seasons and is poised to have a third stint somewhere.

Academy graduate

The ex-England Under-20 international joined Chelsea in 2007 and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants. He has since been a regular for the London club at youth levels and has made two first-team appearances.

Impressive at Coventry

He joined Coventry on a season-long loan in June 2018 and went on to become a key player for Mark Robins’ side. He played 40 games in all competitions for the Sky Blues to earn a Championship switch for the last campaign.

Wigan woes

Wigan came calling and hoped Sterling would follow in the footsteps of Reece James, who had impressed on loan from Chelsea the year before and subsequently went back and broke into Frank Lampard’s starting eleven.

However, Sterling struggled to make the same impact at the DW Stadium last season and was limited to just 10 appearances in all competitions.

Opinion

He would be a decent option to clubs needing defensive reinforcements in this transfer window. The youngster has a point to prove after his Wigan spell didn’t go according to plan but will be wanting another crack at Championship football.

Sterling’s contract at Chelsea expires in 2022 but he needs to start showing what he can do out on loan.

Would you take Sterling at your club?