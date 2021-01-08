Bournemouth’s Cameron Carter-Vickers has been spotted in training, and could be in-line to make his debut v Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Bournemouth signed Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in October. But injury has so far kept the American on the sidelines.

Tweeting on the matter, the BBC’s Kris Temple said:

🍒 No #AFCB presser with Jason Tindall today, but I have noticed a lesser-spotted Cameron Carter-Vickers in a training photo. Debut tomorrow? 🤔 — Kris Temple (@kristemple) January 8, 2021

Now aged 23, Carter-Vickers has so far enjoyed loan spells with all of Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City. Last season he made 16 Championship appearances for Luton Town, proving a hit with the fans despite continued injury woes.

Heading for Bournemouth in the summer, he looked to be a shrewd piece of business from Jason Tindall, and he could yet prove to be.

Bournemouth head to Oldham in the FA Cup tomorrow and Tindall could well hand Carter-Vickers his debut.

With 37 goals in the Championship this season, the Cherries have proved fearsome in the attacking department. In 22 games they’ve concede just 18 goals which, albeit not a huge number, could be deemed a little too high if they’re to maintain their promotion bid.

Compare that to Swansea City’s 13 goals conceded in the league this season and Tindall might be looking at potential defensive improvements this month.

Instead of signings though, Carter-Vickers could well be a strong addition to the squad if he makes his debut in the coming weeks. Depending on fitness, he could become a crucial member of this Bournemouth side as they vie for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Steve Cook and Lloyd Kelly have been the preferred central defenders. Tindall though has experimented with a back-four and a back-five, with Chris Mepham coming into the fray.

Carter-Vickers will give them some much needed competition and depth in that area – the Spurs man will be gunning to show what he can do.