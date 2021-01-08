Harry Souttar has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Stoke City.

There is no wonder why the Potters have opened contract talks over an extension on his deal at the Bet365 Stadium, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Who is he?

Souttar, who is 22 years old, joined the Staffordshire side in 2016 and has had to bide his time before being handed his chance in their senior set-up.

Stoke decided to loan him out to Ross County and Fleetwood Town over recent seasons before promoting him to their first-team this term.

Prior to his move to England, the Australian international had spells as a youngster at Celtic and Dundee United in Scotland.

What does he bring to Stoke’s side?

He is solid, dependable and looks set for a bright future in the game. His one-and-a-half year loan at Fleetwood has really helped his development.

Souttar’s enjoyed regular game time with the League One side as opposed to playing youth football at Stoke and has returned to the Championship more mature and equipped to nail down a regular starting spot.

Stats

The 6ft 6ft centre-back has made the most interceptions per game (1.5) and blocks per game (0.8) than any other Stoke player this season, according to WhoScored.

He also makes the second most average passes per game (49.3) and clearances (5.7) for the Play-Off hopefuls.

Opinion

Souttar is a great asset to have for Stoke and they need to tie him down on a new contract before clubs start to monitor his progress. He is a real hidden gem for Michael O’Neill’s side and moving him into their starting eleven this season was a risk that has paid off.

The Potters take on Leicester City in the FA Cup tomorrow and it will be interesting to see how he deals with Jamie Vardy.

