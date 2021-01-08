Charlton Athletic are expected to play Deji Oshilaja tonight as they take on Accrington Stanley to kick-start the League One weekend.

The centre-back has had to bide his time for game time this season but is poised for a rare start for Lee Bowyer’s men this evening, as per a report by London News Online.

Who is he?

Oshilaja, who is 27 years old, joined the Addicks in 2019 on a free transfer after his contract at AFC Wimbledon expired. He then played 27 times in all competitions last term as the London club were relegated from the Championship.

He has previously had spells at Cardiff City, Newport County, Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham.

What will be bring to Charlton’s side tonight

The London-born defender has a point to prove. He will want to show Bowyer and the fans that he is good enough to nail down a regular first-team spot so will be keen to have a solid performance.

Oshilaja has made just five appearances in the league so far this season and will look to keep Accrington at bay. His likely inclusion in defence may also push Darren Pratley into midfield.

Stats

In the eight games he has played in all competitions so far in this campaign, Oshilaja has averaged a rating of 6.71, a pass success percentage of 73.3% and has won an average of 2.2 aerial duels won per game, according to WhoScored.

Opinion



Tonight is a big game for Charlton and Oshilaja. He needs a strong and dependable performance to prove he can be trusted by the Addicks in their push for promotion.

Accrington are no pushovers and are sat two points behind the hosts in 8th, meaning he will have plenty to do later.

Who will win tonight?