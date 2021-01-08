Former Burnley, Luton Town and Preston North End defender Graham Alexander has been appointed manager of Motherwell.

The 29-year-old began his career at Scunthorpe United.

He racked up 200 appearances for the club before heading for Luton Town, where he made a further 183 appearances way back between 1995 and 1999, seeing the Hatters relegated into the Second Division in his first season at the club.

From there he went to Preston.

His most prolonged club stint, Alexander made 400 appearances for the Deepdale club in nine seasons, scoring 63 goals for the club that would give him his first taste of management – he oversaw five games as caretaker manager in December 2011.

Shortly after the start of the 2007/08, he headed for Burnley.

Another successful spell, Alexander racked up 177 appearances for the club, helping them to promotion into the Premier League in 2009 before a fleeting spell at Preston in the 2011/12 season saw him call time on a 22 year career.

Alexander made 981 career appearances in all competitions, scoring 130 goals.

His first permanent managers’ job came with Fleetwood Town at the end of 2012. Alexander would spent two-and-a-half seasons there, winning promotion from League Two but being sacked soon after.

He then landed the Scunthorpe job. He took them into the play-offs in his first season in charge but would be sacked again, soon after the start of the next campaign.

After another similar stint at Salford City, he’s now landed the Motherwell job – his new side sit in 11th-place of the Scottish Premiership table, with a trip to St Mirren next on the cards.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said of his recent appointment:

“I am delighted to have been handed this role at a great club.

“People will get to understand the hard work I put in, along with my staff and players. I have always brought that to every club, as a player and a manager.

“It’s something different. It is something I am really excited about. I have been a manager now for seven to eight years, and had success with the three clubs I’ve been at. But this is out of my comfort zone. I’m someone who is up for a challenge, and I will get that here.”