Per the Doncaster Free Press, Donny boss Darren Moore admits that he will likely be shorthanded when it comes to Saturday’s FA Cup tie vs Blackburn Rovers.

What Moore had to say

Both Blackburn and Doncaster can name up to nine substitutes for Saturday’s game but the Free Press’ Liam Hoden writes that he [Moore] “does not expect to have the personnel available to do so.”

On this point, Moore himself admitted: “not everyone will be available for the game on Saturday.” He elaborates on this point by indicating that the club are still “assessing everyone” as they look to reintegrate players who’d been self-isolating due to contact with positive Covid cases.

Admitting that they are “in that process” of reintegrating players, Moore admits that time must be taken to ensure this is done slowly. He stresses that player welfare is key, especially regarding how they are feeling, their condition etc.

He does point out that the players who have returned to training have coped with what they’ve been asked to do. He expects more players to be involved today, Friday.

Where Saturday’s FA Cup tie finds both sides

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster enter this game in 4th place in the League One table. They lost their last game, before Christmas, against Shrewsbury and that broke a win-streak of four consecutive wins.

Moore’s men will enter this FA Cup tie against Tony Mowbray’s Rovers side on a good run of form. They have six wins and two losses in their last eight games.

Key for Donny will be whether they can keep hold of key midfielder Ben Whiteman. Whiteman is drawing some interest according to noise on social media; this is interest yet to be confirmed, though.

Whiteman’s five goals and four assists, coupled with the five goals from Reece James and the four from Fejiri Okenabirhie will be key to Doncaster’s chances of an upset over their Championship opponents.

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn enter tomorrow’s FA Cup tie against Doncaster with free-scoring striker Adam Armstrong firing on all cylinders.

He’s hit 17 this season so far and will be ably assisted by 17-year-old Liverpool phenom Harvey Elliott. On-loan Elliott is adjusting to the rigours of the Championship. However, has still four goals and six assists this season.

Consistency is what Blackburn struggle for and that sees them sitting in 11th in the Championship table, five points from the play-off positions.

The wrap

It’s very likely, as Darren Moore has already indicated, that Doncaster will be without a full complement of players for the Battle of the Rovers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie. Of course, that is going to hamper their chances and hopes of gunning for victory.

Still, Blackburn might use this FA Cup tie to blood some of their youngsters. This is unlikely to be a full-scale blooding of the youth side like Derby County are being forced into with their first-team squad in Covid isolation.

Whatever decisions are made/forced upon either manager, this promises to be a good match-up. It will pit a bang in form Doncaster side against a Blackburn outfit suffering fits and starts of inconsistency.

Will a possibly depleted Doncaster side be enough to upset Blackburn in the FA Cup?