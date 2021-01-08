Swansea City have recently been linked with a loan move for outcasted Arsenal man Folarin Balogun.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners.

Boss Mikel Arteta has not considered him ready for league duties just yet and has accused Balogun’s agents of ‘scuppering’ contract renewal talks.

It comes amid heavy interest in Balogun – Brentford were the last Football League club to be linked, having seen several bids rejected last summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that 15 clubs have approached him ‘as a free agent’ this month, but confirmed that no deal has yet been signed.

He wrote on Twitter:

Balogun always been open to stay at Arsenal… but he needs to play. This is the priority for Folarin and his agents. If he plays more, he'll be consider a new contract. If not, Balogun will decide among 15 clubs that approached him as free agent. Nothing done/signed yet 🔴 #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021

Swansea have this month been linked with a loan move for Balogun.

The Englishman has been prolific for Arsenal’s youth sides in the past and has a handful of EFL Cup and Trophy games to his name for the Gunners.

But his contract is out at the end of the season.

Romano goes on to say how Balogun is ‘open’ to staying at Arsenal, but that his and his agents’ priority is for the youngster to be playing regular first-team football.

Steve Cooper at Swansea has been reported to have made contact with Arsenal over Balogun, with regards to a loan deal which would see the forward spend the remainder of the season in South Wales.

The Swans were recently saw heir short pursuit of Southampton’s Michael Obafemi brought to an abrupt end, due to the player picking up an injury.

Balogun remains a hotly contested name at Arsenal – he’ll be desperate to play some football, somewhere, and if something doesn’t happen this month then Swansea could become one of several teams eyeing his free signing in the summer.