St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser has recently been linked with a move to Barnsley and Sunderland.

The 26-year-old is formerly of Rochdale and Port Vale.

He headed for Scotland ahead of the 2017/18 season though, signing for Johnstone and making over 100 Scottish Premiership appearances since.

Having featured 19 times and scored once in this current campaign, Tanser is this summer set to leave Johnstone with his contract out.

Speaking earlier in the campaign, he expressed his openness in beginning contract talks with the club. He told The Courier:

“As of yet there is no real update. I think that possibly they might like to offer me a new one and I’d certainly be open to discussing that.

“At the moment I’ll try and keep playing well for St Johnstone and we’ll see where we go from there.”

But Football Insider have since reported that Tanser has rejected a new deal from Johnstone, amid interest from both Barnsley and Sunderland.

Both teams are said to be on the market for a left-back this month and both are said to be readying bids for Tanser.

Johnstone won’t give up on contract talks with Tanser but now as he’s entered the final six months of his stay, if his return to England doesn’t happen this month, it’s likely to do so in summer.

Both Barnsley and Sunderland have experience upturns under new management this season.

Valerien Ismael has been in his post a little longer than Lee Johnson at Sunderland, making dark horses out of his Barnsley side as they edge unexpected towards the top-six.

Sunderland meanwhile are still waiting to get properly underway with Johnson, after several postponed matches has stunted their form.

Tanser though looks a fine addition for either side and one that could well be available on a cut-price deal.

With Barnsley and Sunderland both vying for the left-back though, it could spark a bidding war – both clubs have some capital to throw about this month, so it might come down to which is the more attractive option.

Barnsley being in the Championship obviously have a foothold. But Sunderland remain a prestigious club with a huge fan base.

It’ll be interesting to see where he heads, but it looks a certainty that he’ll be leaving Johnstone this month.