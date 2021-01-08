Sunderland are set to announce the signing of midfielder Carl Winchester from Forest Green Rovers.

The 27-year-old played under Lee Johnson at Oldham Athletic.

He spent seven seasons with the Lancashire club before joining Cheltenham Town, and three seasons ago Forest Green – he’s since made 100 league appearances for the club.

Chronicle Live reported earlier in the week that Sunderland were interested in Winchester.

He was described as a versatile player – he’s best suited in midfielder but can play on the wing or on the right-hand side of defence.

His manager Mark Cooper had last season tipped him with a move away from the New Lawn. Quoted in Chronicle Live, he said of Winchester:

“He’s a Championship player and if I was a Championship manager, he’d be one of the first players I would take.”

Now though, Football Insider report that Winchester – who’s in the final six months of his contract – will join Sunderland this month, for an ‘insignificant fee’.

Also a Norther Ireland International, he’s a player that Johnson knows well and can bring goals to an otherwise dry Sunderland side.

They currently sit in 11th-place of the League One table after a stop-start month owing to postponed matches, with the visit of Hull City to contest this weekend.

A tall order for Johnson and his side, but he’ll be hoping that once he gets Winchester over the line, the other names will start rolling through the door.

Promotion is unexpected this season but with just three points separating Sunderland from the top-six, it’s very possible that Johnson could be facing his former Bristol City side in the league next season.

Two disparaging performances from Johnson’s side have so far left fans to decipher what might come of his side.

A 4-0 win away at Lincoln City was blistering, but following up by a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon and a dire, Phil Parkinson-esque draw at Northampton Town.

Still in his formative days at the Stadium of Light, the clash with Hull will be a huge test of Johnson’s mettle.