Home side Charlton Athletic welcome their Lancashire visitors Accrington Stanley to the Valley for today’s game.

It is a match which sees the home side Addicks start the game in 6th place in the League One table – one of three sides (Ipswich and Peterborough the other two) who have 32 points.

Charlton come into today’s game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hull City and in 6th place.

Stanley sit just outside the play-off places in 8th position. They have 30 points from their 16 games played so far. They have at least two games in hand over every side above them.

The Team News

Charlton Athletic have Akin Famewo sidelined through injury and Darren Pratley will miss out through suspension after his red card in the Hull City loss. Chuks Aneke is available after a ban and new signings Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz could feature.

Accrington Stanley has an unidentified player unavailable through Covid-19 after he tested positive. Ross Sykes is also said to be struggling with a knock so could miss out.

Predicted Line-ups

Charlton Athletic (4-3-1-2)

Amos, Maatsen, Pearce, Innes, Gunter, Forster-Caskey, Doughty, Levitt, Williams, Washington, Aneke

Accrington Stanley (3-5-2)

Savin, Burgess, Hughes, Nottingham, Rodgers, Butcher, Conneely, Russell, Pritchard, Bishop, Charles

Key Player for both sides

Goals win games and both sides have players capable of doing both: scoring goals and winning games.

Charlton Athletic

Chuks Aneke: 27-year-old Aneke came to the Addicks from MK Dons in 2019. He’d been there since a 2016 transfer from Belgian side Zulte Waregem. He’d actually started out at Arsenal before the Gunners released him to Waregem on a free transfer in 2014.

Aneke has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Charlton this season – 10 of which have seen him come off the substitute’s bench.

Accrington Stanley

Dion Charles: 25-year-old Charles joined Accrington from non-league Southport in mid-August 2019. He’d originally started off at Blackpool before bouncing around the likes of Fylde, Halifax Town and Fleetwood.

This season he has six goals and an assist from 13 appearances – all of these being starts.

The Prediction

Charlton concede goals as easily as they score them and have let in at least two in each of their last four League One games.

Accrington are a side in goalscoring mood on their travels. They have netted at least two goals in their last four League One games away from home. They are undefeated in nine of their last 10 league games.

Prediction: Charlton 1 – 2 Accrington Stanley

The Facts

When does Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley kick-off?

Friday 8th January 2021 at 7:45 pm.

Where is Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley being played?

The Valley, Floyd Road, London.

Is Charlton Athletic vs Accrington Stanley on TV?

Yes. The game is scheduled for broadcast on Sky Sports (UK/Irl) and Sky Sports Main Event (UK/Irl).

Will it be live-streamed?

The game will be live-streamed by Birmingham City and by Blackburn Rovers on their iFollow platforms.

Data and statistics mentioned in key player section derived from Chuks Aneke and Dion Charles player pages on Transfermarkt website.

What do you think will be the result of this game between Charlton Athletic and Accrington Stanley?