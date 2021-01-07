It doesn’t take much to get the rumour mill spinning in football. One word, one social media like/follow and the rumours flow.

One word and the situation at Leeds United

A situation similar to the above happened in Leeds United’s post-match presser with Marcelo Bielsa after the 3-0 defeat against Tottenham:

Tyler Roberts is 'unavailable at the moment' says Marcelo Bielsa. He asked for input on the question from the Leeds media team, before answering. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 2, 2021

Whilst not setting social media alight, it did lead to a ripple of noise amongst the Leeds United fanbase (tweets – below):

Loan for Roberts then? One assumes which he needs. Still think he can be good for us, but needs a good run up front for a club. — Nicholas (C) 🏆 (@NicholasRaLUFC) January 2, 2021

I’d like to see Roberts loaned out if it means he’ll get a good run of games — James Hughes (@Hughesylufc85) January 2, 2021

Roberts house he was living in has been put up for let, read into that what you will — Paul 🏆 (@MilstedPaul) January 2, 2021

Fans will talk, that is a given. They will also jump to certain conclusions, again a given. Details, however, do emerge slowly and that is the case with this issue. The Mirror’s David Anderson tweeted earlier that Tyler Roberts was on the radar of other clubs:

Bournemouth and Derby are among three Championship clubs keen to sign Tyler Roberts on loan. Marcelo Bielsa does not want him to leave Leeds. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) January 7, 2021

Tyler Roberts: from West Brom to Leeds United

21-year-old Roberts was a transfer Deadline Day arrival at the end of January 2018 from West Bromwich Albion. His arrival at Leeds United cost the Whites £2.5m.

His time at Elland Road in the Championship has seen him make 51 appearances for United, appearances where he has scored seven goals and provided seven assists.

This season he’s not really hit the ground running and has just nine Premier League appearances to his name; six of these appearances have seen him step from the substitutes bench.

However, the goal-scoring touch is still there. He has scored three goals and provided two assists for Leeds United’s table-topping Under-23s.

The Stats

The following is a look at Tyler Roberts from that first season he was at Elland Road. Both graphics are used courtesy of Smarterscout.

The above is a graphical representation of the types of play that Tyler Roberts demonstrated in various areas of the pitch.

The above graphic is a representation of the overall style of Tyler Roberts’ play. The numbers are out of 99 using Smarterscout’s data metrics – explained here in more detail. According to Smarterscout’s metrics, Roberts scores highly in ball retention (1) and shows what an attacking force he can be with his shooting (2a.), ability to receive the ball in the opposition area (2b.) and also his link-up play (2c.).

The Leeds United youngster also is a very effective player when on the ball where (3a.) he is very hard to dispossess. When he doesn’t have the ball (3b.) he is solid at being able to regain possession.

The Story

Anderson’s initial tweet (above) preceded a story by him for the Mirror’s online portal. In this story, Anderson names two sides, Bournemouth and Derby as being “among three Championship clubs targeting Leeds’ Wales striker Tyler Roberts.”

Commenting further into his article, Anderson says that the “trio believe they may be able to lure him away” from Elland Road. He goes on to state that this could be due to Roberts being “reduced to a bit-part role” at the West Yorkshire club.

According to Anderson, “the Championship clubs will continue to monitor Roberts’ situation at Leeds” with the hope that he will be looking for more game time with the rescheduled Euros taking place this summer.

One question needs to be clarified, though. Bournemouth and Derby County are named but which club is it that makes up Anderson’s “trio” of Championship clubs?

What would be the best move for Tyler Roberts for the rest of this season?