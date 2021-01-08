Swindon Town have missed out on the signing of Jordy Hiwula as he has signed a new deal with Portsmouth.

The Robins will be keen to boost their attacking options in preparation for the second-half of the season.

One player they should target now is forward Joe Dodoo, who has recently become a free agent after leaving Turkish side Ankara Keçiörengücü.

Profesyonel Futbolcularımızdan Joseph Dodoo, Emre Uğur Uruç, Adewale Alabi ve Idrissa Bilali ile yollarımız karşılıklı anlaşılarak ayrılmıştır. Kendilerine, Kulübümüze katkılarından dolayı teşekkür eder, futbol kariyerlerinde başarılar dileriz. #AnkaraKeçiörengücü 💜 pic.twitter.com/kUUrsAOE0f — Ankara Keçiörengücü (@ankara_kg) January 5, 2021

Why Swindon should move for him

Dodoo, who is 25 years old, may be keen on a return to England and has a point to prove in the Football League. He would give John Sheridan’s side more depth and options in attack and could prove to be a steal on a free transfer.

The ex-England youth international was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season and subsequently moved to Turkey on a two-year deal. However, he has now left after just four months.

Career to date

The attacker started his career at Leicester City and went on to score four goals in four appearances for the Foxes as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Bury.

Rangers then lured him away from the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis and he spent three years with the Ibrox club. He was loaned out to Blackpool and Charlton Athletic during his time with the Glasgow giants though.

He left Steven Gerrard’s men in 2019 and was snapped up by Bolton for the last campaign.

Stats

Dodoo has made 112 appearances in all competitions so far in his career and has scored 23 goals and gained 13 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

He would be worth a gamble by Swindon on a short-term basis until the end of the season.

