Luton Town have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton over recent weeks.

The Hatters are interested in bringing him back to Kenilworth Road on loan, according to The Athletic‘s article last month. He had a stint with the Hatters in the 2016/17 season.

Who is he?

Walton, who is 25 years old, has been on the books at Brighton since they signed him as a youngster from Plymouth Argyle in 2013. He has since played four times for their first-team but has mainly spent his time with the Seagulls out on loan in the Football League.

As well as Luton three years ago, he has had spells at Bury, Plymouth, Southend United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Walton remains down the pecking order with Graham Potter’s side and could be shipped out again this winter to get more game time.

What would he bring to Luton?

Luton fans already know all about him as he played 33 games for them in League Two. He is now a proven goalkeeper in the Championship.

However, they already have Simon Sluga, James Shea and Harry Isted in that department so it is hard to see why they would need him unless they are planning to offload one of their current options.

Stats

Walton has made a total of 197 appearances in his career to date and has kept 64 clean sheets, as per Transfermarkt. He has played for eight different clubs and has conceded 236 goals.

Opinion

He is a solid ‘keeper and would do a job in the second tier, as proved when he was Blackburn’s first choice last season and Wigan’s the year before. However, Luton don’t really need him.

Sluga, Shea and Isted are three solid options for Nathan Jones’ side and Walton would be better off going somewhere where he would be guaranteed to be the number one.

The Hatters need to focus their recruitment more on attacking players as they look to close the gap on the top six.

Should Luton move for Walton?