Charlton Athletic have retained their interest in Boreham Wood attacker Sorba Thomas as they target more January signings.

The Addicks are still monitoring the progress of the National League man, as reported by London News Online earlier this week.

He looks set for a move to the Football League in the near future. Charlton had a bid rejected for him in the last transfer window and could go in again this winter.

Who is he?

Thomas, who is 21 years old, has caught the eye in the National League over recent seasons. He spent time in the academy at West Ham United as a youngster but didn’t make the grade with the Premier League outfit.

Instead, he dropped into non-league and has gained experience in the fifth tier under Luke Garrard for Boreham Wood.

What would he bring to Charlton?

The wide man would add pace and an extra dimension to Lee Bowyer’s side. He could prove to be a good long-term option for the London club and would offer them something different out wide.

There is no doubt that Thomas may need time to adapt to life in League One. After all, he has only proven himself in the National League and the step up to the third tier is a big one. If they were to stick with him and give him regular game time there is no reason why he couldn’t be a success.

Stats

Thomas has made 85 appearances for Boreham Wood so far in his career and has chipped in with eight goals and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

He could do with adding more assists to his game based on this data. After all, wingers are key providers of chances.

Opinion

Non-league is a great market for transfers and Thomas could prove to a be shrewd signing for Charlton if they decide to pursue a deal for him this month.

It would be risk to invest in someone who is unproven at League One level. Nevertheless, their recent signings of Liam Millar and Ronnie Schwartz means they have more options going forward and have room to take a gamble on someone like Thomas.

