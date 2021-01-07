Stoke City are interested in Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell as they look to bolster their squad this winter.

The Daily Record reported earlier this week that the Potters are considering a move to bring him to the Championship. O’Donnell, who is 28 years old, is out of contract this month meaning he can leave on a free transfer.

Who is he?

The Scotland international has spent the majority of his career to date in the Scottish Premiership. He has had spells at Aberdeen, Celtic, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock in the past.

He moved down to England in 2015 and had two years playing in League Two for Luton Town. He made 72 appearances for the Hatters altogether before heading back to familiar surroundings.

What would he bring to Stoke?

O’Donnell is a consistent full-back who has proven himself in Scotland and may want a fresh challenge in the Championship.

Stoke are expecting a busy transfer window with both incomings and outgoings. Michael O’Neill’s side could target some cover and competition for Tommy Smith at right-back and he would fit the bill on a free transfer. The Potters are in the hunt for the Play-Offs and could do with depth in every position.

Stats

As per WhoScored, he has made more key passes per game (1.1) than any other Motherwell defender so far in this campaign. He has chipped in with two assists from full-back, completes an average of 37.4 passes per game and makes more crosses per game (0.8) than his teammates.

O’Donnell only made the move to Fir Park last August but has stood out for them this season.

Opinion



He would be a decent acquisition on a free transfer for Stoke because he’s experienced. He has had a steady season so far and would inject some strong competition into their defensive department. There are lots of hidden gems in Scotland and it is no surprise to see more clubs in the Football League seeing it as a market to utilise.

The fact O’Donnell is available for nothing would save the Potters some money in this transfer window. It could also free up some cash to spend on attacking reinforcements.



Should Stoke move for O'Donnell?