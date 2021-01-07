QPR saw a lot of movement yesterday.

Mark Warburton’s side look to be gearing up for some January action having not yet featured in the Championship this year.

They next host Fulham in the FA Cup.

Here we take a look at everything that happened at the club yesterday:

Liam Kelly to Motherwell

The 24-year-old stopper has led a contested QPR career to date. Joining from Livingston ahead of this season, he heads to Motherwell for the remainder of this, having not yet featured for QPR in the 2020/21 campaign.

Delighted to be @MotherwellFC for the rest of the season 👍⚽️ https://t.co/Tg3rwiJjZf — Liam Kelly (@liamm_kelly) January 6, 2021

Joe Lumley returns

As Kelly heads for his homeland, Joe Lumley returns from a brief loan spell with Doncaster Rovers. Talks were for Lumley to make his move permanent early in the month, but now he could be in line for a string of games with Seny Dieng being monitored by the Premier League.

Doncaster have since replaced Lumley with Brentford’s Ellery Balcombe until the end of the season.

Josh Sims rumours heat up

Josh Sims is wanted by QPR. The Southampton man has impressed on-loan at Doncaster Rovers this season and his loan spell there is due to finish on the 16th.

Southampton seem unsure of what to do with Sims – whose contract expires in the summer. He’s recently spoken out about making his stay at Doncaster permanent, but QPR could yet hand him a Championship lifeline.

Sandro on the market

Former QPR midfielder Sandro is now a free agent.

The Brazilian made 36 appearances for the Rs and scored four goals, upon his released by Brazilian club Goias aged 31.